Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
We have used microorganisms — bacteria — for many purposes, including making drugs. Can they also be used to make engineering materials? Such as aerospace panels and vehicle frames? Before you say “what rubbish!”, pause. Don’t forget that bones, teeth and crab shells are some of the ‘living’ things that are also examples of strong structures. Scientists at the University of Southern California’s Viterbi School of Engineering thought hard about this and began harnessing live bacteria to create engineering materials that are strong. Their research has been published in Advanced Materials.
Researchers led by Qiming Wang chose a bacterium called S pasteurii, which is known for secreting an enzyme called urease. When exposed to urea and calcium ions, urease produces calcium carbonate — the basic mineral for bones and teeth. They ‘guided’ the bacteria to grow calcium carbonate to achieve ordered microstructures. They 3D-printed a lattice structure (or scaffolding), which had empty squares within it at varying angles. Then they introduced the bacteria into it. Bacteria like to attach themselves to surfaces and hence they gravitate to the scaffolding, grabbing the material with their ‘legs’. There they secrete urease, eventually filling all the tiny gaps. Testing showed the mechanical strength of these materials to be very high, including resistance to cracking.
So, what can you use the material for? Apart from aerospace panels and vehicle frames, there’s body armour, defence vehicle armour and bulletproof vests. You can even use these bacteria for repairing things, says a press release from USC.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...