Beat Triclosan side effects with antioxidants

A team of researchers from IIT Hyderabad have published a paper proving that proves that eating antioxidant-rich food can reduce the harmful effects of Triclosan in the body.

Triclosan, known for its antimicrobial attributes, can be a double-edged knife. The chemical compound is commonly used in the production of various consumer products such as toothpaste, detergents and toys for ensuring longer shelf-life.

Its usage has gone up significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to the antimicrobial compounds in it.

Triclosan usage, however, comes with a rider. It came under the spotlight when its presence was detected in human urine, blood, and even milk. It causes damage to the nervous system even at very low concentrations.

“These results prompted scientists to explore the negative effect of Triclosan on humans. Even after several studies, the mode of action of Triclosan at the cellular level is still unclear,” according to Anamika Bhargava’s (Associate Professor, Biotechnology) lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad).

The lab has been doing research to understand factors that lead triclosan usage to cause health issues. The research team tried to find out whether the compound is impacting the cells directly or indirectly and how to prevent toxic effects.

Inhibits acetylcholinesterase

In a paper published in the journal Toxicology, the team proved that Triclosan could inhibit acetylcholinesterase directly and indirectly. Acetylcholinesterase is an enzyme essential for regulating the neurotransmitter acetylcholine at the neuron junctions. “Acetylcholine, as a neurotransmitter, is important for our brain cells to communicate with each other, for our muscles to work. A lesser-known fact is that acetylcholine may also be involved in our behavior,” a IIT-H statement has said.

“The research reveals that acetylcholinesterase can be protected from the harmful effects of Triclosan by the use of antioxidants. When pretreated with melatonin (an antioxidant), the zebrafish (a human mimetic to explore the effects of Triclosan) did not show a severe decline in acetylcholinesterase activity upon exposure to Triclosan,” the paper said.

The research team had earlier proved that Triclosan in minute amounts (0.6 ppm(parts per million) or less) could not only affect the genes and enzymes involved in neurotransmission, but can also damage the neurons.

“We reiterate caution in the use of Triclosan-based products. Perhaps, we should also pay attention to eating more antioxidant-rich foods to protect ourselves from chemicals like Triclosan. However, larger-scale studies especially involving humans, would give a better picture of the toxic effect of Triclosan on humans,” Anamika said.