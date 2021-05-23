Science and Technology

Bio banks

| Updated on May 23, 2021

The Department of Biotechnology has come out with guidelines for entities to set up bio banks and avail themselves of government’s financial support. “Financial support and scientific oversight of bio-banks, cohorts and demographic sites are going to be invaluable for their sustainability and the advancement of science in India,” DBT says. The strategy will help India handle emergency situations such as the Covid-19 pandemic and prepare it for taking a global leadership position in bio-medical sciences, it says.

