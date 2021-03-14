Crystals that grow best in space

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Pour hot distilled water into a beaker containing copper sulphate powder, and after two days you’ll find salt-like crystals at the bottom. Take one crystal and, using a string, leave it suspended in the copper sulphate solution for two months. You’ll find a nice blue large crystal that you can use as a jewel. Crystal growth is a branch of chemistry that is seeing intense research. You can make a crystal out of anything, including proteins.
Indeed, scientists have been wanting to grow protein crystals, to better understand the protein structure by shooting X-ray or neutron beams through the crystals. The problem is, gravity and convective forces interfere with the formation of protein crystals, and they don’t turn out to be good enough.
Then somebody suggested growing the crystals in space — microgravity doesn’t matter. So, in the last few years, scientists have been growing protein crystals in the international space station. Over there they make the crystals big enough for the beams to detect the locations of hydrogen atoms. They bring them back to Earth for study.
Crystals made in space are expected to bring about a breakthrough in drug discovery, because, elsewhere, scientists are making engineered proteins called ‘monoclonal antibodies’, which wrap themselves around substances that cause disease. With large crystals, scientists on the ground can use X-ray crystallography to determine how the protein is organised. Determining protein structures helps researchers design new drugs. The US space agency, NASA, is in the forefront of growing crystals in space. If you want a jewel made in space, tell NASA.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...