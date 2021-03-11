Detel plans to produce 1 lakh low-speed e-vehicles at proposed unit in Gurugram

Detel, an electric two-wheeler brand, is planning to set up a manufacturing unit in New Delhi, to produce one lakh low-speed (60-65 km per hour) e-vehicles per year. The unit would be set up in the next 12 months in Gurugram to manufacture localised electric scooter components.

The firm is also planning to set up a network of 150 dealerships by the end of this year, mainly aiming to strengthen its presence in the country’s northern region, the company said in a statement.

“We are working furiously on our plans to open new dealership networks pan India. Our acquired dealerships will reinforce Detel’s mission to reach out to millions at the bottom of the pyramid with smart, sustainable and affordable products. The objective of this exercise is to rapidly cover the key markets and to increase the sales and market share in the low-speed EV segment,” Detel founder Yogesh Bhatia said.

The domestic EV manufacturer is already selling its Easy scooter in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.