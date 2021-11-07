Dollar-a-kg hydrogen?

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
What with the global warming concerns, the ‘hydrogen industry’ is exploding and the words ‘green hydrogen’ are on everybody’s lips. But things won’t move much until the costs have been tamed.
The holy grail of the industry is to produce green hydrogen for “$1/kg”, and the general hope is that scale will hammer down costs.
Leaving scale aside for now, can technology provide tailwinds for the ‘$1/kg’ goal? Going by what a Chennai start-up is doing, the answer seems to be ‘yes’.
Prasanta Sarkar, an expert in fluid mechanics, and Rochan Sinha, who has worked on developing materials, have come up with a prototype of an electrolyser that uses no membrane.
Membranes are meant to separate the oxygen and hydrogen produced by splitting water, because if the gases mix there would be an explosion.
As the membranes are expensive, if you do away with them, you save a lot in capital and running costs.
“We re-engineered the electrolyser,” Sarkar told Quantum, explaining that, instead of a membrane, the electrolyser they designed has “thousands of small reactors”.
The website of their company, NewTrace (newtrace.io), states that their electrolysers are “5x cheaper” and, being modular, can scale up to any capacity.
The device features a number of “flow channels” through which water flows; on either side of each is an electrode, made of a nickel alloy.
Sarkar and Sinha have 3D-printed the electrodes.
Otherwise, the science behind the device is the same as in conventional electrolysers. You provide energy to water, it splits into hydrogen and oxygen. In a conventional electrolyser, the membrane keeps the two gases separate — any mixing could cause an explosion.
In the NewTrace electrolyser, there is natural separation using a high flow of the electrolyte in the tubes, and gravity. Since the evolution of hydrogen and oxygen happen at different electrodes, they can simply be flushed out by the force of the electrolyte (sometimes through pores in the electrodes), before they can cross-over and mix.
The hydrogen is also over 99 per cent pure, Sarkar said.
Furthermore, since it is modular, it is quick and easy to replace any faulty part, he said.
The researchers are now working on the ‘proof of concept’ validation.
The prototype is being tested. “We are building a 100 kW electrolyser by 2022, which will produce hydrogen at 1.63 kg/hr; we plan to scale it up to 1 MW by 2025, which will then be capable of producing 18.76 kg/hr,” Sarkar told Quantum.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...