Don’t waste exhaust heat

| Updated on January 31, 2021 Published on January 31, 2021

Powered by pollution

Researchers at the GLA University, Mathura, have invented a system for a vehicle to transform waste heat from pollution control systems into electric power. The invention is a thermoelectric generator which is connected to the vehicle. When the engine starts, the heat intersection heats up; the energy is transferred to the thermoelectric power generator. The University has applied for a patent for the “cost-effective mechanism for generating electrical energy”.

