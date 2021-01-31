Electric times

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Four get cryo-EMs
Three IITs — of Kanpur, Madras and Bombay — and the Bose Institute, Kolkata, will each get a new ‘cryogenic electron microscope’ machine. Grants have been sanctioned by the Science and Engineering Research Board, which called for proposals to set up the machines last year, under its Intensification of Research in High Priority Areas programme. The equipment will be used for research in structural biology, enzymology, drug discovery etc. The samples tested are frozen for stability before being bombarded with electrons.
First CSP-sCO2 plant
The Society for Innovation and Development (SID) of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is setting up on a pilot scale the country’s first CSP-sCO2 plant. Preparation of a detailed project report is on. In this, concentric circles of mirrors reflect sunlight onto the top of a ‘receiver tower’ in the middle; the sunlight heats up carbon dioxide to a supercritical temperature. The critical temperature of a substance is the temperature above which its vapours cannot be liquefied; critical pressure is the pressure required to liquefy a gas at the critical temperature — anything above is supercritical. Supercritical gas has high energy, so it can turn turbines faster and generate more electricity.
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...