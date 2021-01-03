Electrode from cattle manure

Business Tech

January 03, 2021

An IIT-Roorkie incubated start-up called Indigenous Energy Storage Technologies has been given a patent for its invention of electrode materials for sodium ion batteries and supercapacitors, derived from cattle manure. The process involves high-temperature calcinations of acid-washed and dried cattle manure in a single or multi-step controlled environment. “The hard carbon made from cattle manure exhibited high storage capacity of 200 mAH per gram in the potential range of 0.005–1 V, or capacitance of 198 F per gram,” according to the Patent Office Journal. The invention is capable of large-scale industrial production, it says.

