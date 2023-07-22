Scientists at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad, have engineered methylammonium lead iodide (MAPI) to attain thermal stability by incorporating guanidinium iodide and moisture stability through surface passivation using 5- amino valeric acid iodide. The scientists also fabricated mini modules for use in real-time applications.

The modified MAPI exhibits a 2D/3D encapsulant layer at the perovskite surface, which helps the perovskite attain high moisture and temperature stability. The engineered MAPI films exhibit excellent temperature (150-plus degrees C) and ambient stability (more than 59 days) when compared with traditional MAPI films.

This stable perovskite was used as an absorber in carbon-based perovskite solar cells and was successfully integrated with road reflectors to power the LEDs, which were used to charge commercial 1.2V batteries. It can be powered under a full sun and also functions at diffused light, which is key in niche applications.

Organic light harvester

A new nanogenerator device developed for harvesting light energy using organic material has the potential to power wearable devices on the go. The device can generate current and voltage from minute amounts of heat or light that fall on it.

The scientific community is exploring various ways to meet the ever-growing demand for energy. Harnessing energy from the nano regime is a prime area of focus, and energy generation from organic materials holds great potential for sustainability.

Scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), in Guwahati, have developed the nanogenerator device for harvesting light energy using organic material.

The exploration of energy materials by IASST led to the synthesis of an organic energy material called polyaniline-rubrene and the fabrication of an organic pyroelectric nanogenerator (OPyNG), says an IASST press release.

The device features polycrystalline graphene oxide and polyaniline-rubrene forming a rectifying junction. In this configuration, the polyaniline-rubrene thin film serves as the photoactive layer responsible for generating charge carriers. The pyroelectric effect of the device owes to the light-induced change in spontaneous polarisation occurring in the ultra-thin oxidised surface layer of the polyaniline-rubrene thin film.