From panels to patients

Pune-based Nocca Robotics, a manufacturer of robots for waterless cleaning of solar panels, has used its expertise in electromechanical control systems to design a ventilator.

The ventilator can be both invasive and non-invasive, pressure-controlled and solar-powered with low-wattage requirement. The ventilator can be connected to a mobile phone, which will be used to control the device and display critical information.

The device uses ambient air, but there is a provision to attach an oxygen cylinder. The turbine-based design enables efficient independent operation and a wide range of ventilation modes, including high-flow oxygen therapy.

The machine can deliver oxygen at a flow rate of 100 litres a minute.