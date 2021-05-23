Hi-yield soy strain

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The MACS-Agharkar Research Institute, Pune, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has developed a high-yielding, pest-resistant variety of soybean. This variety called MACS 1407 is suitable for cultivation in Assam, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and the North-East. Its seeds will be made available to farmers for sowing during the 2022 Kharif season.
In 2019, India produced around 90 million tonnes of soybean, cultivated as oil seeds as well as a cheap source of protein for animal feed and packaged meals. High-yielding, disease resistant varieties can help India find its place among the world’s major producers of soybean. Developed using the conventional cross-breeding techniques, MACS 1407 yields 39 quintals per hectare, making it a high-yielding variety resistant to major pests. Santosh Jaybhay, ARI scientist who led this work, said it showed a 17 per cent increase in yield over the best check variety and 14-19 per cent yield advantage over the qualifying varieties.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...