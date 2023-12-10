Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Communication, Information Processing and Ergonomics (FKIE) are now looking to close a gap in the provision of disaster management services with a new technology. In the future, drones equipped with microphone arrays will be able to precisely locate cries for help and other acoustic signals from victims, from the air and supply information about their location, to the rescue teams. This significantly increases the chances of a rapid rescue for victims who cannot be spotted by camera.

LUCY (Listening system Using a Crow’s nest arraY) is an array of MEMS microphones — known as a crow’s nest array — is mounted on drones. It is used to determine the direction of noises such as cries for help, clapping or knocking signals. The tiny MEMS microphones are inexpensive and are used in applications such as smartphones. They microphones are attached to the underside of the drone in a special geometric configuration and can perceive sound from all directions.

