Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) in Punjab have entered into a strategic partnership that will enable the IIT-M Bachelor of Science (BS) degree (Data Science and Applications) students to take campus courses at IIT Ropar with a pathway to MS admission.

This partnership will also facilitate the completion of IIT-M BS Degree credits by taking courses at IIT Ropar.

An MoU on the collaboration was signed on Wednesday by V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar.

The highlights of this collaboration includes direct admission for select IIT-M BS (Data Science) degree students to the MS programme at IIT Ropar without GATE and the students can spend upto a year at IIT Ropar, says a release.

‘Visionary step’

Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said as the BS degree programmes intends to democratise higher educational opportunity for all, this initiative by IIT Ropar to admit exceptional students in the BS programmes of IITM to postgraduate degree programmes is a visionary step. It will go a long way in building strong careers for deserving students, especially from rural India.

According to Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, by joining forces, IIT Ropar and IIT Madras are not only broadening academic and research horizons but also creating opportunities for students and faculty to engage in meaningful exchanges. This will foster both professional and personal growth.

IIT Madras introduced its 4-year BS in Data Science and Applications in June 2020. This programme offers high-quality training through online content delivery and in-person assessments. As on date, more than 30,000 students are actively involved in this programme , contributing to a vibrant and interactive learning environment, the release said.

The institution has been working closely with other premier institutions in the country to enable in-person learning opportunities for students in the final year of the programme. IIT Gandhinagar and Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) have already opened their campus courses for eligible students.