Flying base stations

| Updated on January 17, 2021 Published on January 17, 2021

These 5G-capable drones can be used to monitor crop health   -  ISTOCK.COM

Professor Debarati Sen of IIT Kharagpur has developed drones that can be used as flying mobile towers in disaster-hit areas. These 5G-capable Unmanned Aerial Vehicles can help in communication and evacuation of data — they can relay data destroyed in, say, a hurricane or an earthquake. They can also be used in crowd management, reading data from smart meters or for monitoring crop health.

