‘India is a leading producer of scientific papers’

India enjoys the third position globally both in the field of scientific publications as well as in startups, according to Dr Akhilesh Gupta, Adviser, Department of Science and Technology. “We are producing 25,000 PhDs in science and are not very far behind from the US and China. In college research, we were at 13th position in 2013, but today we are at 9th position,” he said at a conference in December.

Published on January 03, 2021
