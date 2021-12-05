Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Sugar mills produce mountains of bagasse, which are either used as cattle feed or burnt to generate electricity.
Researchers from the Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Bombay, and the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute have found that it is viable to make lactic acid from bagasse. They found that a lactic acid production facility attached to a sugar mill can have significant economic and environmental benefits.
Bagasse is first pre-treated using sodium hydroxide; then the treated bagasse is hydrolysed with the help of hydrolytic enzymes. Thereafter, the dissolved fractions are used as raw material for bacterial fermentation to produce lactic acid. Excess calcium carbonate is added to the fermentation broth to lower its acidity and extract lactic acid in the form of calcium lactate, which is further purified to produce 99.9 per cent lactic acid. The process also produces gypsum as a by-product, which finds application in the cement industry, says an article provided by IIT Bombay.
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...