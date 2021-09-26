Ladakh to switch off diesel generators

The Union Territory of Ladakh has about 50 diesel-powered generators (DG) with a total capacity of 60 MW; all of these will go in the next two years, according to official sources. About 30 generators will go when two ongoing transmission projects, bringing electricity from elsewhere, fructify. The UT is in the process of bringing in solar and wind energy. For starters, 5 MW of solar capacity will replace 10 DGs.

It plans to do more, however. The UT reckons it has solar potential of 60,000 MW and wind potential of 100,000 MW. It plans to build 10,000 MW of wind-solar hybrid and supply power to the rest of the country. It is also speaking of tapping its geothermal potential to provide space heating.