Business Tech

From the labs

Low-cost hydrogen peroxide

| Updated on January 03, 2021 Published on January 03, 2021

Researchers C Sathiskumar, C Alex and Neena S John at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences, a unit of the Department of Science and Technology, have developed a catalyst to make low-cost hydrogen peroxide, a useful chemical. They synthesised a composite chemical called nickel cobalt phosphite (NiCo-Phi) decorated with carbon nanotubes. The chemical functioned as a catalyst for two reactions — oxygen evolution and oxygen reduction. Usually, reduction reactions — gaining electrons — of transition metal phosphorous oxy compounds end up in the formation of hydroxyl. However, in this reaction, because the catalyst allowed two-electron transfer instead of four-electron transfer, the researchers could “tune” the reaction for the production of hydrogen peroxide. The yield was high, researchers say.

Hydrogen peroxide is used as a sanitiser and oral disinfectant, but also as rocket fuel. A Mumbai-based start-up, called Manastu Space, is working on hydrogen peroxide-based ‘green’ propulsion technology for rockets.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 03, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.