Microplastic filter for seawater

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
IIT-Guwahati researchers have developed a microfiltration process to remove microplastics from seawater before edible salt is extracted from it.
Microplastics — plastic pieces smaller than one-fifth of an inch — are now found in almost all oceans and marine animals. Worse, sea salt has been found to have considerable amounts of microplastic. Research shows that 90 per cent of the table salt brands sampled worldwide has microplastics. One research by IIT-Bombay revealed that eight Indian salt brands were contaminated with micrometre-sized particles of polyester, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyamide, polyethylene, and polystyrene — the ingestion of which could lead to infertility and cancer.
Kaustubha Mohanty and Senthilmurugan Subbiah of IIT-Guwahati have shown efficient removal of microplastics from synthetic seawater using hollow-fibre microfiltration (HF-MF) membranes made with a silk protein called sericin. The walls of these membranes hold microscopic pores, which could filter 99.3 per cent of the microplastics present in seawater, without any reduction in the salt content.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...