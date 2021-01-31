Business Tech

No questions asked

January 31, 2021

Interview hat trick

You go for, say, an interview. Instead of asking you questions, the interviewers attach small metal discs (electrodes) to your scalp and ask you to watch, say, TV. An electroencephalogram machine runs as you are watching. The metal discs capture signals from your brain, the machine collects it. The data is run through a ‘deep learning network’, which tells the interviewers what kind of a person you are. The interview is over without a question asked — wish you all the best! The Bennett University in Greater Noida, UP, has invented such “an automated method for prediction of personality of a candidate” and has applied for a patent.

Published on January 31, 2021
