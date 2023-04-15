J in science stands for joules and, hence, power. You see a lot of J in Ram.

Well, I’m not alluding to the legendary Hindu god king, but a vehicle.

Stellantis, the American car manufacturer, has just unveiled a new car called Ram. Again, no reference (or reverence) to Lord Rama, but the horned animal that can headbutt its way through.

Ram has set a new record. It has a heck of a lot of ‘J’. It has the world’s heaviest and most powerful vehicle battery.

The battery weighs more than some small cars. It can hold 229 kWhr of energy — for perspective, a Tata Nexon has a 40.5 kWhr battery.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV, expected to be available for purchase in 2024, is indicative of the shape of things to come in the automotive sector. Massive battery packs capable of charging in a jiffy and running cross-country distances are becoming the norm. Ram’s battery can run 800 km on a single charge and can be charged in ten minutes flat. The battery is so powerful that reviews have said it can power a house during a storm or light up a tailgate party.

The vehicle was unveiled last week at the New York International Auto Show. The price has not been disclosed yet, but a good guess would be that the vehicle is meant for people whose pockets reach their ankles.