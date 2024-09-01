Researchers from Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), in collaboration with scientists from National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune have developed a security alert system based on a newly developed piezoelectric polymer nanocomposite.
Piezoelectric materials are those that produce electricity when subjected to mechanical stress (squeezed). The scientists have developed a material that could be used in a walkway, where it could be activated or deactivated. When activated, it can detect anybody walking on it and send a signal.
This development was based on the finding that metal oxide nanomaterials, with appropriate crystal structure and surface properties, when used as fillers in a polymer composite lead to a significant enhancement in the piezoelectric response.
Mechanical energy is plentiful in the world and is easily accessible. It can be converted into electrical energy through a variety of techniques, including contact electrification/triboelectric effect and piezoelectric effect. Flexible, portable, sustainable, and wearable sensors and energy harvesting devices are critical nowadays. Polymers and nanoparticles are playing a major role in present flexible electronic systems.
The researchers prepared synthesized two zirconia-based metal organic frameworks (UiO-66 and UiO-67), which were converted to zirconia nanoparticles by controlling their crystallographic phases.
Polymer nanocomposite films were then fabricated by incorporating these nanoparticles with different crystal structures into a well-known piezoelectric polymer, poly (vinylidene difluoride) (PVDF). Then the team evaluated the influence of varying crystal structures of zirconia nanoparticles on a piezoelectric energy-generating zirconia- PVDF composite. They observed that the surface characteristics and crystal structure of the nanofillers have a significant impact in piezoelectric properties of polymer material, says a press release from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.