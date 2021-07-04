Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Last week, India’s pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila sought ‘emergency use authorisation’ for its invention ‘plasmid DNA vaccine’, which it calls ‘ZyCoV-D’.
A plasmid is a type of DNA that is found only in bacterial cells. They are distinct from the chromosomal DNA. When people mention ‘DNA’ they normally refer to the chromosomal DNA — the old, familiar double-helix ladder. The plasmid DNA, unlike the chromosomal DNA, does not carry hereditary information, but its genes give it advantages such as pesticide- and antibiotic-resistance.
Scientists have used plasmid DNAs as a vector, or ‘trucks’, to carry other materials into cells.
A plasmid DNA vaccine works like this: A piece of DNA encoding the antigen (part of the disease-causing pathogen that induces an immunity response from our bodies) is inserted into a bacterial plasmid. The DNA plasmids carrying the antigen are injected into the muscle. Once the DNA gets inside our cells, they start producing antigens, which triggers an immune response.
The advantages are that (like the mRNA vaccines) the plasmid DNA vaccines can be easily manufactured, are inexpensive and safer.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...