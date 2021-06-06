Portable instant liquid cooler

Danish Ahmed of Srinagar has applied for a patent for his invention of a battery-operated, portable and low-cost instant liquid cooler.

The unit is an assembly of two small containers placed one above the other. The lower container has tap water at room temperature.

Inside is a submersible 12V DC water pump fitted with two transparent rubber tubing. One tube is fitted to the outlet of the pump while the second tube is placed free in water. The upper container has a cooling mechanism. The top lid of this container holds a 4x4 cm flat device with two DC wires attached.

The device is called a Peltier and is a solid-state heat pump that transfers heat from one surface to another. Thus, one surface becomes very hot while the other becomes freezing cold. The freezing surface is kept in contact with the liquid to be cooled.

For better efficiency, a metallic conductor is attached on the cool side which dips into the liquid to be cooled. A rectangular metal water container, attached to the hot side, takes away the heat, transferring it to the water in the lower chamber.