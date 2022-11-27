There is the story of the parents of a teenager killed in an accident badly wanting their own grandchild. Where did they go? To the court. For legal permission to collect the boy’s sperms.

It is not known whether Peter Zhu’s parents have got their grandchild yet, but there is little doubt that they can. Today there is technology to collect and preserve sperms and eggs from dead persons and make babies with them. There are millions of eggs and embryos already in storage. If a couple decides to preserve their sperms and eggs, their grandchildren can have uncles and aunts whenever they wish.

As a report in MIT Technology Review notes, the issue (pun intended) is not one of science, but law. The law is yet to catch up with technology. The fundamental question is whether sperms and eggs are property and, if they are, who owns them? Even if the question of ownership is decided, another stands up: can the property be bequeathed and inherited?

For the parents of a dead son or daughter, technology gives them the pleasure of holding in their arms a grandchild — a representative of the dead offspring. But wild use of the technology could lead to uncomfortable situations. The issue moves from biotechnologist to bioethicist.