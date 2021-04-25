Science and Technology

News

Quantum news

| Updated on April 25, 2021

Marine harvest

Following the success of seaweed farming in southern Tamil Nadu, where some 900 fisherfolk families have been earning ₹8,000 a month from this activity, the central government is serious about taking it nationwide. Last year, the government allocated ₹637 crore for the cultivation of this nutrition-rich marine plant, as part of the ₹20,050-crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. And now, its Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), which provides equity support for indigenous technologies, has launched a seaweed programme. Three verticals have been created under it: Harmonisation of seaweed cultivation technologies with respect to geospatial location/ mapping; post-harvest technology optimisation and standardisation for value-added products; and support start-ups with innovative technologies.

Lending to Lab

Hyderabad-based RCC Laboratories India Pvt Ltd will get a loan of ₹15.54 crore from the Department of Science and Technology for setting up a ‘specific pathogen-free laboratory animal breeding and testing facility’. The total cost of the project is ₹38.3 crore. RCC Lab is a contract research organisation that provides preclinical and safety toxicology and chemical testing globally.

Published on April 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.