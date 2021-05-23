Rapid test antigen

Mumbai-based startup Patanjali Pharma has developed a Rapid Antigen Test that offers Covid-19 diagnosis and surveillance at the cost of ₹100 per test. The test will complement the gold standard RT PCR and Rapid antigen tests and make it one of the most affordable ones available in the market.

The IIT-Bombay incubatee has validated the product at different Covid-19 centres and has applied for a licence.

Dr. Vinay Saini, Director, Patanjali Pharma, said the company plans to launch the rapid Covid-19 antigen tests in early June 2021. The Rapid covid-19 tests (~10-15 minutes) would be helpful for early diagnosis of Covid-19 in rural areas, doctors’ clinics, and resource constraint areas where pathology and diagnostic labs are not available, Saini said in a press release.