Science and Technology

Revived beauty of Sundarbans

| Updated on March 14, 2021

Deers of sundarbans are having food together.   -  ISTOCK.COM

All isn’t well in Sundarbans, noted the Calcutta High Court recently, expressing dismay at the environmental neglect of West Bengal’s famous mangrove forests.

Well, there is some good news, too. A ‘mangrove restoration technology’, developed with support from the Department of Biotechnology, has been successfully demonstrated in a 5-acre area. “The restored mangrove successfully survived cyclone Amphan,” notes a recent annual report of the department. Based on this success, a new project has been sanctioned to extend the effort to another 100 acres, it says.

