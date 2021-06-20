Silver nano sanitiser

Weinnovate Biosolutions, a start-up in Pune, has come up with an alcohol-free and non-inflammable hand sanitiser based on silver nanoparticles. The technology operates on the ability of the silver nanoparticles to prevent the synthesis of viral negative-strand RNA and viral budding.

Silver nanoparticles have been found to be an effective antiviral against many deadly viruses like HIV, hepatitis B, herpes simplex virus, influenza virus, and so on. Recent reports have suggested the role of glutathione-capped silver nanoclusters in inhibiting the proliferation of coronavirus by preventing the synthesis of viral negative-strand RNA and viral budding. The colloidal silver on which Weinnovate’s sanitiser is based can help arrest Covid-19 spread by blocking the RNA replication and the infectivity by blocking the surface glycoproteins.

The hand sanitiser developed by Weinnovate prolongs antimicrobial activity, thus obviating the need for repeat applications. Silver nanoparticles give slow and sustained release of silver ions to kill the microorganisms that come in contact with it. Besides, it can be stored in ambient conditions.

The company has successfully completed the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)-approved clinical trial for the hand sanitiser and demonstrated high efficiency in killing viruses.