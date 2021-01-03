Business Tech

from the labs

Strontium titanate for methane

| Updated on January 03, 2021 Published on January 03, 2021

In a new milestone in the search for better catalysts for making methane from CO2, Dr Pravin Ingole of IIT Delhi has developed a promising one: Chromium doped strontium titanate. His method is to coat the catalyst on a suitable substrate (special glass plates or gas-diffused electrodes), dip it in water and let carbon dioxide wash through the chamber in the presence of sunlight. The catalyst’s electrons absorb the light energy, become ‘excited’ and transfer from the ‘valance band’ to the ‘conduction band’, from where they are picked up by carbon dioxide. As this happens, water also splits into oxygen and hydrogen; the hydrogen joins hands with the carbon dioxide, becomes carboxyl, carbon monoxide and, finally, methane. Strontium titanate can act both as photo-cathode for carbon dioxide reduction and photo-anode for oxygen evolution from the same reactor, Dr Ingole told Quantum. A project to perfect the technology has been selected for financial support under the Indo-Hungarian Intergovernmental S&T Cooperation Programme.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 03, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.