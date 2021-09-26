The finishing touch

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
When a person tells their significant other, “I know more about you than you know about yourself”, they are, at best, only broadly correct; the rightful claim, however, seemingly rests with artificial intelligence. In a recent case, AI, in the hands of a group of musicologists and computer scientists, has completed Ludwig van Beethoven’s 10th Symphony – the one that was still in the works when he died in 1827. The symphony is now set to be released in October. Certainly, AI learnt about Beethoven possibly more than the great musician himself could have.
The project is being overseen by Professor Ahmed Elgammal, Director of the Art and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey; Elgammal had, incidentally, earlier used AI to create “music in the style of Bach”. The project promises to open up endless possibilities of completing the unfinished works of great minds. If a computer, input with Beethoven’s works and a smattering of sketches of the 10th Symphony left behind by the composer, could guess what he might have composed, then would it similarly finish, say, PG Wodehouse’s ‘Sunset at Blandings’?
Elgammal has also developed a program, christened AICAN, which is an ‘autonomous artist’ capable of producing artworks. One of these sold for $16,000 at an auction. For the program, Elgammal relied on a theory proposed by psychologist Colin Martindale that holds that artists typically reject existing and familiar forms, subjects and styles, in order to be refreshingly new. Accordingly, the program will not create anything that resembles an established style.
“As a scientist, I created the algorithm, but I have no control over what the machine will generate,” says Elgammal.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...