Cleaning solar panels

Scientists at the International Advanced Research Centre For Powder Metallurgy and New Materials, ARCI, have developed a water-repellent transparent material for easy cleaning of solar panels.

Once the panels are coated with this material, you only have to throw some water on them — the water will roll off, as from a duck’s back, carrying the dust with it.

A water droplet assumes the form of a bead, rather than a film, on the coated surface because of the low surface energy of the coated panels. The material has been developed specifically for Indian weather conditions, says Dr S Sakthivel of the Centre for Solar Energy Materials, ARCI.

He tells Quantum that apart from solar panels, the coating works also for parabolic mirrors in solar thermal plants, automotive and architectural glass and can be used in many other situations.