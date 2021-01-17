Business Tech

FROM THE LABS

Cleaning solar panels

| Updated on January 17, 2021 Published on January 17, 2021

Domestic fare: The cleaning material has been developed specifically for Indian weather conditions   -  ISTOCK.COM

Scientists at the International Advanced Research Centre For Powder Metallurgy and New Materials, ARCI, have developed a water-repellent transparent material for easy cleaning of solar panels.

Once the panels are coated with this material, you only have to throw some water on them — the water will roll off, as from a duck’s back, carrying the dust with it.

A water droplet assumes the form of a bead, rather than a film, on the coated surface because of the low surface energy of the coated panels. The material has been developed specifically for Indian weather conditions, says Dr S Sakthivel of the Centre for Solar Energy Materials, ARCI.

He tells Quantum that apart from solar panels, the coating works also for parabolic mirrors in solar thermal plants, automotive and architectural glass and can be used in many other situations.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 17, 2021
science and technology
solar
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.