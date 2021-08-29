White light LEDs

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Conventional LED materials do not emit white light — specialised techniques, such as blue coating, are used to produce white light. Globally, there is a look-out for materials that can emit white light straightaway.
Now, researchers at IIT-Madras have developed a white-light emitter for use in LEDs. A team comprising professors Aravind Chandiran, Ranjit Nanda, Tamilselvan Appadurai, Ravi Kashikar, Poonam Sikarwar and Sudhadevi Antharjanam has been working on crystalline materials called ‘halide perovskites’ for various applications due to their extraordinary opto-electric properties. They developed expertise in tuning the material at an atomic level to obtain different properties.
Supported by a grant from the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), government of India, the team has made a ‘distorted crystal structure’ of the Halide Perovskites to get a natural white light emitter. “These materials show at least eight times intense white light emission compared with the conventional emitters,” says Chandiran.
Unlike other recently developed white LED materials, this distorted perovskite showed phenomenal stability under ambient conditions, says Chandiran.
The emission of intense light and stability make them useful in long-lasting, energy-saving lighting applications. Apart from general lighting, white LEDs can potentially be used in liquid crystal display backlights, display mobile lighting, and medical and communication equipment.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...