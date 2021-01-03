Why sailing ships are making waves again

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Sailing ships ruled the oceans for centuries until they were put out of business by steam-powered engines and, later, diesel. But now, thanks to the need to de-carbonise and control costs, they are slowly making a comeback.
But you’re unlikely to see the tall masts and bulging canvases of yore; instead you may find tall, chimney-like, cylindrical spinning towers called Flettner rotors, named after the German engineer who invented them. When air blows at right angles to the rotors — say, from left to right — and the rotors are spinning clockwise, the air that flows along the spin (front) moves faster than the air that flows against the spin (behind). Therefore, the air pressure in the front is less than in the back, causing a forward movement — called Magnus effect.
Although a cargo ship named Buckau did cross the Atlantic in 1926 with Flettner rotors, the idea was given up as diesel engines, which freed up deck space, made more economic sense. But now, there’s a sail redux, with work on mainly in Scandinavia by companies such as Norsepower of Finland and the Swedish ship designer Wallenius Marine in collaboration with SSPA, a Swedish non-profit research institute. Sure, you need power to spin the Flettner rotors, but there is a net energy gain. Wallenius Marine is working on a wind-powered car-carrier that can hold 7,000 cars and can beat a similar diesel ship in emissions by 90 per cent.
Future sailing ships need to overcome obstacles such as deck space (especially in container vessels), ability to pass under bridges and the cost of additional crew to handle the sail systems, but these are no deal-breakers.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...