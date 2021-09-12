Winged Cassandras

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Things haven’t changed much from the time miners carried canaries into the earth’s depths as a warning system — the feathered creatures were the first to die in case of a carbon monoxide leak, giving the humans time to scramble outside to safety. Today we may have highly sophisticated instruments to sense danger, but we still turn to birds and animals for help.
The Kivi Kuaka project, led by French ornithologist Frederic Jiguet, wants to use migratory birds to warn of an impending tsunami in the Pacific. Jiguet has fit 56 birds of five species with sophisticated animal tracking tags. These tags send data to the International Space Station, which relays them back to Earth.
The project taps into the ability of birds to hear the low-frequency infrasounds that humans can’t hear.
Each event — storms, tsunamis, lightning, aeroplanes and so on — emits its own distinct infrasounds. In the case of tsunamis, these sounds travel much faster than the tsunami itself, and the birds pick them up early.
Jiguet’s team intends to tag hundreds of birds, making them avian sentinels against tsunamis. Of course, the project is still experimental, but Jiguet shrugs off worries of failure. Even if the birds couldn’t give a tsunami warning, they would still give plenty of data to aid other scientific research. In today’s warming world, conservation is nearly impossible without knowing where the birds are going, what they are doing.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...