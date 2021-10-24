Science and Technology

Zinc fertiliser from biosludge

| Updated on October 24, 2021

BARC converts distillery waste into high-efficiency zinc fertiliser

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, has developed a process for zinc fertiliser formulation from biosludge. Chemically synthesised zinc fertilisers have limitations in terms of availability and they are effective only at certain levels. On the contrary, zinc fertiliser derived from biosludge is of a slow-release kind and increases the crop yield at half the recommended dose. The process converts post-biomethanation distillery sludge — a waste material for distilleries — into a high-efficiency zinc fertiliser.

