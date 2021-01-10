The annual Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, which flags off on January 11, is a place to catch not just new technology but also new marketing jargons.

Sure enough, this year, even before the all-virtual event takes off, we are hearing terms like “A Better Normal” from Samsung.

Among the keynote speakers this year are Mary Barra, Chairperson and CEO, General Motors, on the company’s transformational strategy to advance mobility for communities around the world; and Doug McMillon, CEO, Walmart, on creating meaningful value to stakeholders.