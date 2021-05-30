A cookie for a jab

Aviation: past gloomy, future tense
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and there is collective grief across the country. Hearteningly, those putting out messages are driven by purpose.
For instance, artisanal bakery brand The Baker’s Dozen has conceptualised ‘The Dose We Knead’ campaign to lift people’s spirits and encourage everyone to get vaccinated. The company says it will gift vaccinated individuals freshly baked cookies curated by its co-founder Aditi Handa. Consumers should send in their name, address and vaccination certificate to receive the baked goodies.
Shedding stereotypes
Beauty brands have been pushing the ‘natural’, ‘comfortable in your own body or skin’ messaging. Now comes another. SkinKraft Laboratories, an AI-driven personal care brand, is extending its previously launched #Iammytype campaign with a new video series featuring opinion leaders, innovators, artists and experts across industries. Each of them put out powerful messages reiterating the idea of challenging stereotypes and refusing to be slotted into any one category.
From manufacturing to mobility
The Seltos and Sonet cars that drove out of the Kia stable in India this May wore a different logo. Kia Motors undertook a global brand relaunch in South Korea this January by dropping ‘Motors’ from its name. The idea is to convey that Kia is an enterprise that produces more than just vehicles, offering a range of sustainable mobility solutions.
The new brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’, represents its ambitious plans for leading the future mobility revolution.
