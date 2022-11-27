The Indian edition of the music and popular culture voice, Rolling Stone India, Creativeland Asia and Jio Platforms Limited, have come together to launch a go-to short-video app for entertainers, Platfom™. It is the social home for singers, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, fashion designers and all creators influencing pop culture. Platfom™ is powered by the tech infrastructure of Jio Platforms Ltd. The first 100 founding members on the app are by invite-only and are distinguished with the golden tick verification on their profiles. These members are eligible to invite new artist members to sign up through referral programmes and will be the first to preview new features. Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Chairman of Creativeland Asia Group and Founder of Platfom™, said, Platfomᵀᴹ has several intelligent monetisation features coming soon to help entertainers and creators monetise their skills and talents like never before. Let’s wait and watch.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit