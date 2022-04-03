A social network that’s owned by users

Here comes a social network that will be completely owned by its users. Ownet.com claims to be a disruptive, user-centric model that aims to transfer value to its users. How it works — you request to join the new social network which will launch on July 4, and Ownet.com will issue 100 shares to every user who signs up prior to the launch date. Additional bonus shares are available to those who sign up using an influencer’s code. Let’s see where this goes.

