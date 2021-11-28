Marketing

Accor adds another brand

November 28 | Updated on November 28, 2021

The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, a new portfolio of luxury boutique hotels. The luxury brand, which will launch first in China’s Guizhou province, aims to have 60 properties in world class cities by 2030.

Published on November 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

hotel and hospitality
Brands
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like