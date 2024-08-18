The Advertising Club has forged a deal with the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) to offer global courses at special prices to its members under the aegis of The TAC Academy. The Ad Club is an industry body representing the interests of professionals in the marketing, advertising and media world. There will be early bird and bulk discounts available on the courses.

Among the certifications available are the Foundation Certificate, which will teach newcomers to advertising and marketing communications how to write strategies that sell, the roles of different media, how to use data and how to measure the success of your work, and Digital Performance Essentials Certificate – which allows you to master the basics in digital performance marketing. In addition there are other certifications such as on Media Research and Communications Planning.