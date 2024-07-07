Adrian Mendonza has joined Rediffusion as a senior national creative resource. He will oversee creatives for the agency’s North India operations. He will be based in Delhi.

Mendonza, who most recently led creative with RK Swamy BBDO and had worked on the Mercedes-Benz brand for five years, will now be responsible for the BMW India account. Earlier, he was National Creative Director with Dentsu Marcom. He has also worked extensively with Rediffusion, Mudra and Contract Advertising.

In his over thirty years career, he has worked with brands like Taj Group Of Hotels, Tata Motors, Phillips, Colgate, Airtel, Hindustan Petroleum, Citibank, Indian Oil, Maruti Suzuki, Daikin Air Conditioners, to name a few.

Welcoming him to the fold, Rediffusion Chairman Sandeep Goyal said, “Adrian is one of the best copywriters I have worked with — our association goes back almost 30 years now. He has the expertise of a master wordsmith. Plus strategic understanding that is deep and insightful.”