Home Centre’s Diwali campaign is centred around gifting items that elevate the beauty of a home. The digital-first campaign ‘Speaking Gifts by Home Centre’ shows highly aspirational home products, even as the storyline plays on how gifting is all about meaningful gestures and strong connections. It shows the delight on the face of the receiver — a lovely chair for a mom, tableware for a house-proud wife, and so on. The campaign cleverly weaves in a stunning range of products for gifting, hosting, cooking, and decorating.

The Sunlight ambush

Durga Pujo is a time of wardrobe refresh for Bengalis. Crowds pour into malls and retail stores, buying new clothes. Unilever’s detergent brand Sunlight ambushed Pujo shoppers rather cleverly — hacking unbranded shopping bags, umbrellas and gift boxes with the message: Notun jama kinun praan bhore, Sunlight rong rakhbe dhore (Shop for new clothes to your heart’s content, Sunlight will keep their colours as good as new). Not just that — local hawker stalls were hacked with loudspeakers driving home the brand’s message. To top it all, Sunlight’s hoardings were placed right next to posters selling Pujo clothes.

Swiggying into Sundarbans

This October, Swiggy took the spirit of Kolkata’s Durga Pujo celebrations to the remote islands of the Sundarbans through the launch of ‘Bhog Elo Boney’ — a floating pandal. Over five days, the floating pandal navigated different ghats, delivering traditional bhog — khichudi, sabzi, and laddoo — to remote homes. Over 1,000 villagers joined the celebrations, including the ‘Tiger widows’ (bagh bidhobas), who are often excluded from many activities. The pandal was built by local artisans in the Sundarbans and the Durga idol was made by Probhas Mondal, an artisan from Bali island. The campaign was conceptualised by Havas Play.

Business class on the road

Cheil X’s new campaign for MG Windsor, titled ‘Live Business Class’, plays up the luxury and comfort of travelling in the car. Juxtaposing with airline business-class air shots, the campaign film drives home the message that travelling by MG Windsor is as smooth as flying. The campaign has a series of eight films featuring a family of four — a mother, father, their little daughter, and a grandfather — who embark on enriching journeys enhanced by the vehicle’s innovative features, including the infinity view glass roof, aero-lounge seats with 135-degree recline, and a 15.6-inch GrandView infotainment screen.