Ajay Gahlaut joins Dentsu

| Updated on September 05, 2021

Ajay Gahlaut

Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns such as Voltas’ Mr Murthy series and Make it Large for Royal Stag, has joined Dentsu India as Group Chief Creative Officer. He will spearhead the creative function across all of Dentsu’s creative agencies and be responsible for accelerating the network’s creative businesses under one optimised service line. Dentsu India initiated a new structure for its creative service line. The redesign brings together Dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, WATConsult, Perfect Relations, Isobar, Dentsu One, Dentsu India and Dentsu Impact.

Published on September 05, 2021

