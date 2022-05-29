Amazon opens its own clothing store

The emperor of e-commerce is continuing with its physical store experiments. After its Amazon Go convenience stores that sell drinks, food and other items in a cashierless format, the e-commerce giant has now opened a clothing store. Its pilot physical clothing store that offers a host of popular brands like Calvin Klein, Lacoste and Levi’s is in Glendale, California. Clearly phygital is the way to go.
Published on
May 29, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.