hamburger

Marketing

Amazon opens its own clothing store

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: May 29, 2022

Offers brands like Calvin Klein, Lacoste and Levi’s

The emperor of e-commerce is continuing with its physical store experiments. After its Amazon Go convenience stores that sell drinks, food and other items in a cashierless format, the e-commerce giant has now opened a clothing store. Its pilot physical clothing store that offers a host of popular brands like Calvin Klein, Lacoste and Levi’s is in Glendale, California. Clearly phygital is the way to go.

Published on May 29, 2022
Amazon.in
retail
textile and clothing (industry)
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you