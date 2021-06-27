Amazon stays on top

Wanted: A booster dose for airlines
As vaccination numbers increase, airlines and the government look for the middle path to revive the beleagured ...
The world’s most valuable brands have grown by 42 per cent in the last year, according to the 2021 Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands report, touching over $7 trillion in value. The accelerated growth reflects an impressive rebound from the economic toll of the global pandemic, notes the report. Amazon maintained its position as the world’s most valuable brand, growing 64 per cent to US $684bn. It became the first half-a-trillion-dollar brand, joined by Apple, valued at $612bn. Thirteen new entrants joined the 2021 global ranking, including Nvidia (No.12, $105bn), Zoom (No.52, $37bn), AMD (No.57, $33bn) and Spotify (No.99, $19bn).
It is time to help Indian aviation’s technical side realise its potential
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...