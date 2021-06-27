Amazon stays on top

The world’s most valuable brands have grown by 42 per cent in the last year, according to the 2021 Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands report, touching over $7 trillion in value. The accelerated growth reflects an impressive rebound from the economic toll of the global pandemic, notes the report. Amazon maintained its position as the world’s most valuable brand, growing 64 per cent to US $684bn. It became the first half-a-trillion-dollar brand, joined by Apple, valued at $612bn. Thirteen new entrants joined the 2021 global ranking, including Nvidia (No.12, $105bn), Zoom (No.52, $37bn), AMD (No.57, $33bn) and Spotify (No.99, $19bn).