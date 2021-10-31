Attributing content to owner

At Adobe Max, the just concluded creativity conclave, the tech firm announced the introduction of Content Credentials, taking forward its content authenticity initiative launched a couple of years ago. This is a new way to provide and assess digital content provenance and attribution. Content Credentials is being launched as a beta experience to Adobe creative customers within key products. For instance in Photoshop, the feature captures edits and identity information from a working image. The creator can then attach this information to the image when exporting it. This secure metadata provides new transparency options for creative professionals. Users can also now link their social media profiles and crypto wallet addresses to their work in the Photoshop desktop app. This can further assure consumers that you are indeed the creator of your content.