Marketing

nuggets

Attributing content to owner

| Updated on October 31, 2021

Adobe introduces Content Credentials

At Adobe Max, the just concluded creativity conclave, the tech firm announced the introduction of Content Credentials, taking forward its content authenticity initiative launched a couple of years ago. This is a new way to provide and assess digital content provenance and attribution. Content Credentials is being launched as a beta experience to Adobe creative customers within key products. For instance in Photoshop, the feature captures edits and identity information from a working image. The creator can then attach this information to the image when exporting it. This secure metadata provides new transparency options for creative professionals. Users can also now link their social media profiles and crypto wallet addresses to their work in the Photoshop desktop app. This can further assure consumers that you are indeed the creator of your content.

Published on October 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Adobe
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like