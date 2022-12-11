As we emerge out of the shadow of the Covid years, Pantone Color Institute has chosen a rather vibrant hue — Viva Magenta — as its colour for 2023. Vibrating with vim and vigour, the shade that is a mix of red and purple is expressive of a new signal of strength, says the colour expert company. Designers, advertising professionals, marketers have welcomed the colour and are hoping to write a new narrative using the joyous pulsating tone of Magenta. The bold, cheerful colour, marks a departure from the grey and yellow tones that Pantone chose for 2021, and the mild Veri Peri blue of 2022. Also, there is an element of AI in the choice of the magenta colour for 2023.

